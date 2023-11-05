Cleveland man enjoys $144,631 Cash 5 jackpot win Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

CLEVELAND — Edward Woods of Cleveland took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $144,631 jackpot.

Woods bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Community Grocery & Hardware on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland. His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Oct. 26 drawing. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Woods claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $103,050.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App. Thursday’s jackpot is $143,000.