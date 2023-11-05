Brad Rhodes: Alternatives to traditional long-term care policies Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Navigating long-term care: New avenues for protection

Long-term care (LTC) is a daunting subject for many. Historically, there were limited avenues for managing LTC costs, with most relying on personal savings or steep insurance premiums. In an era where LTC costs are skyrocketing, there’s a growing need for diverse protection options. Thankfully, recent innovations in annuities and life insurance provide promising solutions.

Understanding the LTC landscape

The significance of planning for LTC cannot be understated. In the U.S., 69 percent of individuals aged 65 are likely to develop disabilities, with 35 percent eventually needing some level of nursing home care. The expenses tied to such care are overwhelming: the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports an average cost of $6,844 monthly for a semi-private room in a nursing home and $7,698 for a private room. Home health care, although an alternative, isn’t cheap either, averaging nearly $50,000 annually for just 40 hours of weekly care.

Given these facts, most U.S. citizens find traditional LTC options unaffordable.

Innovative options: Annuities and life insurance with LTC riders

For those unacquainted, modern annuities and life insurance policies often come with LTC riders — a provision that extends additional benefits. While these aren’t replacements for long-term care insurance, they offer an attractive alternative.

Insurance firms generally classify illnesses into two: chronic or terminal. Depending on this categorization, benefits vary. Some noteworthy advantages of these products are:

Access to full cash value: Certain policies permit you to use your entire cash value without penalties, especially if diagnosed with terminal illness or confined to care facilities.

Sustained cash value: Some policies, equipped with "income accounts," can fund long-term care for over six years, maintaining your cash value.

Some policies, equipped with “income accounts,” can fund long-term care for over six years, maintaining your cash value. Multiplicative effects: Some annuities can double or triple your cash value from the outset, earmarking it for diverse LTC needs.

While traditional LTC insurance can be exorbitantly priced, especially if purchased later in life, these alternatives might offer more value.

Making the right choice

It’s paramount to consult with a financial planner or insurance agent. These professionals will help tailor recommendations to fit your unique needs, ensuring you get the most suitable product.

The advantage of these new products? They come with a guarantee. Certain fixed annuities, like “fixed indexed annuities” with riders for chronic and terminal illnesses, offer LTC benefits without diminishing the annuity’s value and guaranteeing monthly income. This assurance is invaluable, ensuring funds are readily available amid a health crisis.

The challenge of affording long-term care in today’s world is undeniable. However, innovations in annuities and life insurance with LTC riders provide a glimmer of hope. With careful planning and consultation, these products may offer robust protection against escalating LTC costs. Don’t wait. Explore these avenues and safeguard your future.

