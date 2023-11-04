Library Notes: Powering through the holiday season Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

By Ici Pozo

Rowan Public Library

The holiday season, regardless of your age, nationality, ethnicity or personal traditions, can be overwhelming, hectic and sometimes downright chaotic. While the holiday season may be all that and more for some, others might not share the same sentiments and that’s perfectly all right. If you find yourself experiencing the seasonal blues, visit any of the Rowan Public Library locations (Headquarters — Salisbury, East Branch — Rockwell, South Branch — China Grove, and the West Branch — Cleveland) or visit our website www.rowanpubliclibrary.org to access our online catalog.

Cozy up with a good book, whether you want an educational book that will teach you about different holiday traditions such as the “Classic Christmas Crochet: Traditional Danish Holiday Decorations and Gifts” by Heidi B Johannesen, or how to create the perfect holiday recipes from a different culture by taking a look at “Jewish Holiday Baking: Inspired Recipes for Rosh Hashanah, Hanukkah, Purim, Passover, and More” by Uri Scheft. Even if all you want to do is learn about making the perfect homemade gift like those shown within the pages of “How to Make Your Own Ugly Christmas Sweaters: 20 Fun & Easy Holiday Projects to Craft And Create” by Nicolette Lafonseca, RPL has just what you need.

For those who prefer less literary activities, the holiday season can be the perfect time to unwind while watching a movie snuggled on a comfortable couch, wrapped in a cozy blanket and sipping on some hot cocoa. RPL has a wonderful, all-encompassing collection of family-friendly movies. If you don’t know where to start, not to worry, RPL staff can help you find holiday movies ranging from well-known films such as “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to the more classic films such as “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story,” and “A Christmas Carol.” If those are not your speed and you prefer something different, check out “Home Alone,” “Christmas with the Kranks,” “The Polar Express” and more. Visit any of the RPL locations for all your holiday entertainment. In the event you don’t find what you’re looking for, feel free to make suggestions or fill out RPL’s Suggest Materials form located on RPL’s website under the “I want to” tab.

For more information about holiday resources and entertainment options, call 980-432-8670 or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

Ici Pozo is library support specialist at the Rowan Public Library.