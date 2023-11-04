Interstate 85 crash shuts down both directions, causes multiple injuries Published 2:18 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

1 of 2

ROWAN COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 85 caused multiple injuries and both directions of traffic to be shut down on Saturday.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near the Webb Road exit on the highway and involved at least one tractor-trailer and multiple other vehicles. Two of those vehicles, a tractor-trailer and an SUV, were left overturned by the incident.

Both directions of traffic were shut down until around 1:30 p.m., when officials reopened one lane on both the north- and southbound sides of the interstate. All lanes were reopened by 2:15 p.m.

Emergency officials reported multiple injuries were caused by the crash. No more information was immediately available about the number of people injured or the severity of the injuries.

The overturned tractor-trailer was leaking diesel, which led emergency officials to call the hazmat team to deal with the leak.

Troopers from the State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident. More information will be provided if it becomes available