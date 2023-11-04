High school football: Wonders lose to Mooresville in OT Published 9:49 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

Staff report

MOORESVILLE — Eric Heal’s rushing touchdown in overtime kept Mooresville undefeated and ended A.L. Brown’s season.

The Wonders, seeded 30th in the 4A West bracket, came close to a major upset in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, but the Blue Devils, coached by former Catawba standout Joe Nixon, pulled out a 24-18 decision.

Third-seeded Mooresville (11-0) needed a clutch field goal from Jacob Monsour at the end of regulation to force the overtime session.

The Wonders (5-6) scored first with a long run by quarterback CJ Gray setting up a 6-yard touchdown run by Mekhi Herron.

A.L. Brown, coached by Justin Hardin, still led 7-0 after a quarter. Mooresville’s first points came on a safety in the second quarter.

A touchdown pass from Brody Norman to Zab Wright gave Mooresville an 8-7 halftime lead.

Mooresville pushed its lead to 15-7 with a third-quarter touchdown.

Ethan Martinez kicked a 30-yard field goal with 7:15 left in regulation to cut Mooresville’s lead to 15-10.

With 1:40 left, Gray, the son of former Livingstone player Charlie Gray, connected with Derick Brazil for a 54-yard touchdown and a 16-15 A.L. Brown lead.

The Wonders then tacked on a 2-point conversion on Gray’s pass to Xavier Chambers for 18-15.

Mooresville was able to move into field goal range under pressure, and Monsour’s foot got the Blue Devils into overtime.

Teams alternate possessions from the 10-yard line in overtime.

A.L. Brown got the ball first, and Gray ran to the 2-yard line on first down. But a penalty pushed the Wonders back to the 7, and Mooresville’s defense held.

Then Heal’s touchdown put the Blue Devils in the second round.

Mooresville’s opponent will be Mount Tabor (7-4), The 19th-seeded Spartans won 48-26 on the road at Davie in the first round.