College women’s soccer: Catawba advances with 1-0 win

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s soccer team struggled with Limestone on Saturday at Frock Field but advanced in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament with a 1-0 victory.

Seventh-seeded Limestone (3-10) never mounted a serious scoring threat, but the Saints were able to make it tough for the Indians.

Fourth-ranked and second-seeded Catawba (16-2) had 25 shots, five on frame, and finally got an 81st minute goal from Hannah Dunn,

Dunn scored on a header off a corner from former Salisbury star Lillie Rusher.

Dunn has scored in Catawba’s last three matches and has 43 career goals.

Catawba will play third-seeded Wingate on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Sportsplex at Matthews.