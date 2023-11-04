College women’s soccer: Catawba advances with 1-0 win

Published 11:31 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba's Hannah Dunn 19, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

More Sports

High school football: Big night for Morrow as Cavs crush Elkin

High school boys cross country: Third place in 3A for South’s Julian and Carson’s team

Baseball: Seager brothers having fun

Sports legends: Ponder not forgotten

Print Article