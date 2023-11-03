‘Wild and Wonderful Oktoberfest’ with Smart Start Rowan Published 12:05 am Friday, November 3, 2023

1 of 6

The autumn weather was perfect for Smart Start Rowan’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 31. The staff had a roaring good time dressing up with a “wild and wonderful” theme for families to trick or treat throughout the offices in Salisbury.

This is an annual tradition held at the local Smart Start Rowan offices and this year, staff and volunteers were dressed in camouflage to go along with animal themed “Wild and Wonderful Oktoberfest.”

Special guest Aubrey Taylor, author, and director of wildlife from Tiger World, enhanced the event as she held two story times to read her latest book “Tail of Roman.” The children were given autographed copies of her book along with plenty of hugs and photos for all.

Denise Heinke, Smart Start Rowan’s director of outreach and development, who organized the event, was delighted with the turnout at this year’s Fall event.

“We were thrilled to bring Aubrey here to add a touch of the wild to our community families,” she said.

“Seeing the children in their adorable costumes and having so much joy as they gathered treats and trinkets kept us all smiling,” said Amy Brown, Smart Start Rowan’s executive director.

The top three winners in the costume contest were Superman Luca, age three and a half; Construction Worker Emerson, also age three and a half; and Butterfly Annalaya, age two.

Chick-Fil-A donated gift certificates, which, it was noted, were much appreciated by the recipients.

Volunteers Lisa Clevinger of First Bank and Sheila Igo of Greystone Salon & Spa helped during the event by keeping up with the energetic little ones and making sure they got full bags of loot at every stop.

Smart Start Rowan is located at 1329 Jake Alexander Boulevard South in Salisbury. For more information, call 704-630-9085, or go to https://rowan-smartstart.org/