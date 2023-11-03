Photo gallery: Catawba vs. Lenoir-Rhyne soccer
Published 3:27 pm Friday, November 3, 2023
1 of 31
Catawba's keeper Ashley Hughes 00 makes a save in the goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Madison Henry 6 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Morgan Delair 2. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Alexah Fite 32 inbounds the ball. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Kelly Havens 8 and LR's Evan O'Leafy 33 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Kylie Morin 18 and LR's Neve Duston 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's keeper Ashley Hughes 00. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bree Ehmer 27 and LR's Ella Garner 40. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Kylie Morin 18. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Kasey Hahn 17 ane LR's Neve Duston 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Madison Henry 6. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bree Ehmer 27 and LR's. Neve Duston 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Kylie Morin 18 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lillie Rusher 25 and LR's Elin Hansson 9. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Madison Henry 6. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lillie Rusher 25 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lillie Rusher 25. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Alexah Fite 31 and Kelly Havens 8 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Madison Henry 6 and LR's Carola Busquets 6. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bree Ehner 27 and LR's Ella Garner 40. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lillie Rusher 25 and LR's Elin Hansson 9 and Neve Duston 10 photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's keeper Ashley Hughes 00 making a save. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Hannah Dunn 19 and LR's Louise Bereg 22. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Madison Henry 6 taking a shot at the goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lillie Rusher 25. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Madison Henry 6 taking a shot. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lillie Rusher 25. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Kylie Morin 18 takes a shot inside the box with Madison Henry 6 beside her.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Madison Henry 6 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Helen Summerell 4 drives to the goal with LR's Kate Casey 3. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Helen Summerell 4 and LR's Kara Gavaghan 29. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba vs. Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.