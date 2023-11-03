GALLERY: Scenes from the Balloon Glow and Laser Show Published 6:23 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

SALISBURY — Houston, we have lift off. Well not quite that much liftoff.

Visitors at the Rowan County Fairgrounds, 1560 Julian Road in Salisbury, are currently enjoying the Balloon Glow and Laser Show.

The event started on Friday and continues through Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. There will be a kids zone with games and rides, live music and craft, retail and food vendor booths. Tethered balloon rides available for $25 and after dusk, around 9 p.m. there will be a Balloon Glow & Laser Show. Bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the show.