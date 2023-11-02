World Community Day celebration on Friday Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Submitted by Betty Jo Hardy

SALISBURY — Salisbury Rowan Church Women United will celebrate World Community Day on Nov. 3 at Jerusalem Baptist Church at noon.

The speaker will be the Director of the Family Crisis Council. The hands-on mission project will be collecting needed items for the Family Crisis Council.

Four women will be awarded the Key Woman Award. The meeting is open to all. Church Women United is an international organization. Their motto is “Agree to Differ. Resolved to Love. United to Serve.”

Jerusalem Baptist Church is located at 1570 N Long St., in East Spencer.