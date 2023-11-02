Word of Life Veteran Recognition Service Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Submitted by Word of Life Family Worship Center

Word of Life Family Worship Center will have its Annual Veteran’s Recognition Service on Sunday, Nov. 5, during the 10 a.m. service. Veterans and active duty members of the military will be recognized for their service to the country.

The theme of the service is “The Sacrifice of a Life.” Rev. Virginia Brown will deliver memorable words of encouragement to the veterans, and family members of veterans who are no longer with us. Special music will be provided and everyone is invited to attend this special service.

Word of Life Family Worship Center is located at 726 E. Liberty Street in Salisbury. For additional information or transportation call the church office at 704-633-2431.