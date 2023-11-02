Sheriff’s office searching for armed suspect who fled from traffic stop Published 9:37 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

SALISBURY – The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say fled from a traffic stop while armed Wednesday night.

Deputies noticed the vehicle in the area of the 200 block of George Brown Road. They then attempted to stop the vehicle on Gin Road near the U.S. Highway 52 intersection when the man jumped from the vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The spokesperson said that the man appeared to be armed with a rifle.

Deputies searched the surrounding area along with officers from the State Highway Patrol. Stanly County officers also responded to the area and searched the area with drones.

The spokesperson identified the man as Ethan Ghent, a 19-year-old man who has been involved in police chases before. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ghent is asked to contact 911 or the sheriff’s office at 704-216-8700.