Salisbury firefighters extinguish flame caused by heating system Published 12:01 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

SALISBURY – Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the attic of an auto repair shop on Thursday, extinguishing it before it could cause extensive damage.

The initial response began around 10:45 a.m. When firefighters first arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from the roof of Integrity Auto Repair, located at the corner of Mooresville Road and Sunset Drive. Firefighters ruled the scene under control around 11.

A spokesperson for the department said that firefighters were able to cut a hole into the roof and put out the fire, preventing any further damage.

The fire began while workers were installing a new heating system into the building. At some point, the system malfunctioned and began to smolder, starting a small fire, according to the spokesperson. Because the building was a garage, firefighters proceeded with extra caution due to the presence of gasoline, but there were no issues with the flammable material.

The spokesperson confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.