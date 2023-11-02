National Honor Society taps new members Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Gray Stone Day School News Service

MISENHEIMER — The Gray Stone Day School National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony on Oct. 18. Twenty-five students were tapped by current members of the organization along with National Honor Society President Matayah Grubbs who led the candlelight ceremony.

Members are selected by a faculty council for meeting high standards of scholastic achievement, service, leadership and character and have a cumulative GPA of 3.65 or higher.

“Membership in the National Honor Society is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to the student body. We are so proud of these outstanding students not only for their exemplary academic conduct but also for their positive character traits, leadership abilities and service contributions,” club advisor Heather Ferguson said.

New inductees are: Evan Barber, Aniston Belk, Julian BolinSantiago, Kinley Burleson, Tyler Conforti, Cheyenne Efird, Maxwell Foote, Addison Furr, Amy Gonzalez-Hernandez, Bladen Goodman, Alex Hedenskog, Mallory Hill, Ella Huneycutt, Eva Lamanno, Spencer Lambert, Mark Lappin, Lucas Maynor, Joseph McLaughlin, Sydney Mobley, Peyton Noe, Georgia Sangster, Abbigail Sauder, Hudson Sharp, Lilly Todd and Ella Wilson.

Second year members are: Morgan Deaton, Zachary Baker, June Barney, James Bristol, Michael Burleson, Anna Lynn Carter, Hailey Dry, Grace Eppehimer, Olivia Everhart,, Haleigh Freeman, Matayah Grubbs, Elijah McSwain, Dawson Raynes, Dominick Rinaggio, Wesley Rodgers, Mylee Swaringen, Eli Thomason, Ella Thompson, Anaston Trexler, and Ethan Vang.

Gray Stone Day School is a public charter school and free to attend.