High school girls tennis: Hornets fall in regional final Published 8:25 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Staff report

HENDERSONVILLE — Salisbury’s strong girls tennis season ended on Thursday afternoon with a 5-1 loss to Hendersonville in the regional final.

Hendersonville (17-0) has won four straight 2A dual team state championships and is likely to make it five in a row this weekend in Burlington.

“We pushed them,” SHS coach Roarke Burton said. “We pushed them like no one else has.”

Cora Wymbs won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles for Salisbury (17-3), but five singles victories clinched the victory for Hendersonville. Doubles weren’t needed.

Addie Griffith’s 7-5, 6-2 loss at No. 5 was the closest.

“Hendersonville is just really deep and there’s a reason they’ve won four championships in a row,” Burton said. “I’m really proud of the effort we put in today and all season long.”

The fifth-seeded Hornets had playoff road wins at Lincoln Charter and top-seeded Shelby.

The Wymbs sisters, Millie and Cora, were state runners-up in individual doubles, losing to Hendersonville’s top two players.

Lucy Barr and Meredith Williams were state qualifiers in singles.