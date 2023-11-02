College women’s soccer: Indians fall in battle for SAC title Published 1:38 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

From Catawba Sports Information

Salisbury, N.C. —- The 4th-ranked Catawba College women’s soccer team dropped its regular season finale at Frock Field to 10th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne Wednesday night, 2-1, in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action.

The Bears finished the regular season 13-0-3 and 11-0 in the SAC. Catawba is 15-2 and 10-1 in the SAC.

TEAM STATS

– Lenoir-Rhyne out-shot Catawba 14-12

– The Bears held a 5-4 edge in shots on goal

– LR had eight of 10 corner kicks on the night

– Catawba received two of three yellow cards in the match

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

– Hannah Dunn scored the lone goal for Catawba on a team-high two shots on goal

– Madison Henry and Bree Ehmer recorded the other shots on target for the Catawba Indians

– McKenzee Johnson, Kasey Hahn and Kylie Morin were the other shot-takers

– Ashley Hughes made three saves in goal

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF

– Hansson struck twice early on for the Bears, scoring in the third and sixth minutes to give LR an early 2-0 lead

– Ehmer’s shot in the ninth minute was saved

– The teams settled in, as no team got a shot on target until Dunn scored a rocket in the 26th minute

SECOND HALF

– The Bears’ Neve Duston’s try to extend the lead in the 49th minute was saved by Hughes

– Catawba started to gain the offensive momentum, as Dunn and Ehmer’s shots on goal were saved in the 57th and 65th minutes

– LR received a penalty kick opportunity in the 74th minute, but Hughes stepped up for the huge save

– The Bears kept Catawba from attempting a shot in the final minutes to hold on for the road victory

UP NEXT

– Catawba opens up SAC tournament play on Saturday, as the 2-seed Catawba Indians host 7-seed Limestone at Frock Field at 5 p.m.