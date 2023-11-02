College women’s basketball: Catawba the SAC favorite
Published 10:35 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023
Staff report
Catawba women’s basketball has been picked as the favorite to win the South Atlantic Conference by the league’s head coaches.
Catawba got 10 of 13 first-place votes. Carson-Newman got two, while Lincoln Memorial got one.
Catawba (29-6) made history in the 2022-23 season, finishing with a No. 6 national ranking, a regional championship, a Final Four appearance and a program-record for wins.
Catawba’s Lyrik Thorne and Janiya Downs (South Rowan) are preseason first team All-SAC picks. Thorne was conference and regional player of the year.
Catawba’s Sara McIntosh is a second team pick.
1 Catawba (10) 141
2 Carson-Newman (2) 124
3 Wingate 122
4 Anderson 106
5 Lenoir-Rhyne 105
6 Lincoln Memorial (1) 92
7 Limestone 71
8 Tusculum 63
9 UVA Wise 57
10 Coker 44
11 Newberry 37
12 Mars Hill 29
13 Emory & Henry 23
2023-24 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference
First Team
Janiya Downs, Catawba
Lyrik Thorne, Catawba
Blaikley Crooks, Lenoir-Rhyne
Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne
Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman
Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman
Second Team
Sara McIntosh, Catawba
Hannah Clark, Wingate
Emily Hege, Wingate
Diamond McDowell, Anderson
Alexa Smiddy, Lincoln Memorial
Caitlyn Ross, Virginia-Wise
Third Team
Lauren Flowers, Lincoln Memorial
Kalisha Hill, Limestone
Kristynn Knight, Coker
Campbell Penland, Carson-Newman
Brittney Stafford, Anderson
Breanna Yarber, Emory & Henry