“Bridges Out of Poverty” seminar planned Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Area municipalities will co-host “Bridges Out of Poverty,” from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis.

This free workshop will provide professionals and communities with strategies on how to build bridges that result in bringing people out of poverty. Cabarrus County, the city of Concord, the city of Kannapolis and Cooperative Christian Ministry are hosting this important community seminar.

Mike Dames with Hope Worldwide Charlotte will lead the seminar. Hope Worldwide Charlotte focuses on building relationships across economic lines with sustainable programs that lift people out of poverty.

Those attending will examine resources that create stability, discover the leading causes of area poverty, create and analyze mental models of economic environments, discover the hidden rules of economic classes, analyze language and story structures, discuss stability within families and support systems, learn tools and strategies for improving relationships and outcomes with people who need assistance and much more.

Register for this seminar by emailing znelson@cooperativeministry. com or call 252-513-2555.