Arbor Church announces upcoming events Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Submitted by the Arbor Church

SALISBURY — The Arbor Church, located at 5545 Woodleaf Road, will have its semi-annual chicken and pork BBQ Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out.

Eat-in or take-out. Sold by plate or by the pound. Homemade desserts come with the plate. Meat is pit cooked on premises with homemade slaw.

Community Day

The Arbor Church will celebrate Community Day Saturday on Nov. 11 in the fellowship hall with soup, sandwiches and desserts. There will be bluegrass music and all who want to bring their instrument and join in are welcome. The event is from 4-6 p.m. Veterans are encouraged to attend.