Hall’s Chapel seeks senior pastor Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Submitted by Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church

SALISBURY — Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church is accepting applications for the position of senior pastor.

Those interested can apply by sending their resumé to email hallschapelpb@gmail.com

The deadline for all submissions is Dec. 17.

Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church is located at 611 East Monroe Street, in Salisbury.

The church’s mailing address is PO Box 1161; Salisbury, NC 28145.