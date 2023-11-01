Hall’s Chapel seeks senior pastor
Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Submitted by Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church
SALISBURY — Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church is accepting applications for the position of senior pastor.
Those interested can apply by sending their resumé to email hallschapelpb@gmail.com.
The deadline for all submissions is Dec. 17.
Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church is located at 611 East Monroe Street, in Salisbury.
The church’s mailing address is PO Box 1161; Salisbury, NC 28145.