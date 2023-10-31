College football: Blue Bears, Golden Bulls square off in Classic Published 11:24 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Mike London

SALISBURY — Johnson C. Smith’s Golden Bulls made history last week with a win against Winston-Salem State.

It was historic because the Golden Bulls hadn’t beaten the Rams since 1996. They had lost 21 times in a row to the men in red.

J.C. Smith didn’t do anything amazing on offense, but the game was won by the Golden Bulls’ special teams.

J.C. Smith had a punt return touchdown and scored a touchdown on the return of a blocked field goal that provided a pivotal 10-point swing in a 35-31 victory.

The special teams coach for J.C. Smith is a coach well known in the area. It’s James Lott, who starred as a player at A.L. Brown in the 1980s and played in four big-time bowl games for Clemson. Lott has coached in the CIAA a long time, mostly at J.C. Smith, but he also was on the staff at Fayetteville State before returning to J.C, Smith for a second stint. The Kannapolis native holds a business degree from Catawba College.

The offensive player who had the most success for J.C. Smith last week is Tim Newman Jr. He had 80 rushing yards and the game-deciding touchdown.

He is the son of Tim Newman, who was a superstar back for J.C. Smith back in the 1980s. Newman Jr., who enjoyed a huge high school career at Myers Park, also has a younger brother, Jacob, who is a running back for the Golden Bulls.

J.C. Smith is favored by 7 points to beat Livingstone on Saturday when the teams meet at 1 p.m. at Irwin Belk Stadium, but the Blue Bears are finishing the season as a hot team.

Livingstone (4-5, 4-3) has won four of its last five games after starting 0-4.

J.C. Smith (6-3, 5-2) still has the better record, but the Golden Bulls played a softer schedule. Two of Livingstone’s losses are to CIAA bullies Virginia Union and Virginia State, and J.C. Smith didn’t play either of the Virginia powerhouses.

Livingstone also edged a Shaw team that beat J.C. Smith, so there are plenty of reasons for the Blue Bears to be optimistic, especially if they can avoid making any devastating mistakes on special teams.

Livingstone beat J.C. Smith in overtime last season and now trails the all-time series 48-33-2.

This game is known as the Commemorative Classic, as HBCU football can trace its beginnings back to a game between Livingstone and Biddle Institute (now J.C. Smith) that was played in the snow in Salisbury on Dec. 27, 1892.