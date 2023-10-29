West Rowan Elementary hosts Dwarfism Awareness Day Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

1 of 2

CLEVELAND — West Rowan Elementary School hosted a Dwarfism Awareness day on Wednesday, where members of the family of a student who has achondroplasia shared information about dwarfism.

The event also featured AM Racing bringing cars and a hauling truck to the school to show off to the students. Wade Moore works for the team and is the cousin of Abel Greene, a second grader at the school who has achondroplasia. Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder that causes dwarfism.

Moore and other members of Greene’s family gave information about AM Racing’s operations and how dwarfism can affect the lives of those affected and the people around them. Moore shared with the students how someone can get started in racing and where someone who is passionate about the sport can end up.

Another student at the school, fourth-grader Adalynn Owens, brought her race cars to the school to share with the other students. Owens, who has been racing since she was five, shared her passion for racing with the other students as part of the event.