Pro golf: Lyerly advances in QSchool Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Staff report

ADVANCE — Local golfer Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) has advanced through another pressure-packed QSchool stage in his bid to make it to the PGA Tour.

Lyerly shot 70-69-70-69 — 278 on the East Course at Bermuda Run this week. He finished 6-under for the tournament and placed 15th in a field of 75.

The top 19 and ties advanced. The cutline was at 4-under.

The key for Lyerly in Friday’s 2-under round was a string of three straight birdies on holes 4, 5 and 6.

He also birdied 13, He had bogeys on 2 and 16.

Lyerly made it through the initial qualifying stage close to home at The Club at Irish Creek.

The next stage, the third of four stages, will take place on Nov. 14-17.