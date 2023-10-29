Letters to the editor — Oct. 29 Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Amtrak should stop bypassing Salisbury and Kannapolis

On July 10, the Rail Division of the NCDOT and Amtrak began a fifth round-trip train between Charlotte and Raleigh.

In order to get some trains between Charlotte and Raleigh in under 3 hours, some stops were bypassed. Potential passengers at Kannapolis, Salisbury, High Point and Burlington were affected by this.

As an example, Amtrak 71 is scheduled to leave Raleigh at 6:30 a.m. and arrive in Charlotte at 9:28 a.m. By missing stops in Burlington, High Point and Salisbury, the journey is under three hours. By comparison, train 73 leaves Raleigh at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Charlotte at 1:10 p.m. Train 73 takes 12 minutes longer than 71 while stopping at all the stations. Amtrak 71 has shaved 12 minutes off the schedule by denying the option for riders in Burlington, High Point and Salisbury.

As for actual arrival, Amtrak 71 arrived early or on time in Charlotte 14 percent of the scheduled time between July 11 and Oct. 11. (juckins.net) Amtrak and the Rail Division may take issue with my data since Amtrak considers a trip of this length to be on time if it arrives within 15 minutes of the advertised. (Does anyone show up for an on-time train 15 minutes late expecting it to be waiting?)

In my opinion, this experiment has not worked, and I believe that it is time for the Rail Division to have all trains call at all stations. We all support these trains with our taxes and should have the opportunity to ride no matter which station we use.

— John Hall

Landis

The importance of voting

On Nov. 7, citizens of Kannapolis will have an opportunity to vote for candidates of Kannapolis City Council. There are three seats available with six candidates vying for the seats. The six candidates can be divided into three incumbents that have been on council for several years and three newcomers.

Kannapolis has been blessed with opportunities during the last two decades. The city is growing at approximately 1,500 new residents each year. That’s about 500 new homes or apartments each year. Our staff and council have spent two years, working on a strategic plan. Imagine Kannapolis asks, what do we want Kannapolis to be in the future. We formed focus groups with citizens to help us determine the best plan. Now it is time to begin to implement the plans that you suggested. Recommendations include, new fire stations, new parks and walking trails.

We have three new industrial projects along I-85 that can bring 1,000 new jobs. Downtown development is 40 percent completed. A hotel, mixed-use projects and three new projects on the research campus will add to our downtown development. We need housing for the homeless and workforce housing for hard working citizens who cannot afford the high prices of some new housing. Those decisions must be made in the next two years.

Nov. 7 is a critical election for Kannapolis. A new councilperson takes two years to understand the complexity of our budget and the choices that are required. Kannapolis cannot afford to wait two years.

I’m going to vote for incumbents Tom Kincaid, Darrell Jackson and Ryan Dayvault. Council needs them to make decisions for the future of Kannapolis.

Please consider them. Regardless of your choices, it is extremely important that you vote! God bless each of you as you make your choices.

— Darrell Hinnant

Kannapolis

Hinnant is mayor of Kannapolis.