Kannapolis asking for support for next phase of Gem Theatre renovations Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis recently announced that it will be renovating the interior of Gem Theatre.

The seats, projector, screen, curtains and historic plaster motifs need repair or replacement, according to a release from the city. This phase of renovations is expected to cost approximately $1.2 million. The renovations will begin in January 2024 and are expected to be completed within four months.

In 2015 the City of Kannapolis acquired the theatre and began the process of refurbishing the marquee and essential elements such as the roof, heating and air conditioning and restrooms.

People can share their love of the Gem Theatre by sponsoring a new seat, purchasing one of the vintage seats or purchasing a marquee brick. Sponsoring a new seat is $275, purchasing a brick is $125 and purchasing a pair of the current vintage seats in the theatre is $100. All three items can be sponsored for $500. Corporate sponsorship packages of between $500 and $10,000 are also available.

The bricks will be installed in the sidewalk in front of the Gem Theatre. Sponsors of seats will have a plaque with their name will be installed on a seat which will be randomly installed in the theatre.

“When we began the revitalization project the most often asked question was, ‘Would the Gem Theatre be preserved?’ The city council’s support for restoring and preserving the theatre continues with this next phased of renovations. We know people love the theatre and this is a way everyone can become involved. We hope you will support this fundraising campaign,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant.