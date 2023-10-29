John Earnhardt featured speaker during celebration events Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Submitted by David Maulden

GOLD HILL — John Earnhardt of Hendersonville is the featured speaker as Gold Hill Village Historic Methodist Church concludes a yearlong series of events to celebrate 175 years of ministry in the Gold Hill community.

John, a cousin to Dale Earnhardt, grew up in Gold Hill. Born in a tavern, John was delivered by a praying Adventist nurse. Growing up during the early days of NASCAR, he spent much of his childhood playing around a racetrack with his cousin Dale. Both boys had blue eyes and brown hair. Many people thought they were brothers. Both families were bootleggers who became racers. But how different would their destinies be?

Dale would become known as the Intimidator and be immortalized as a legend in NASCAR racing, savoring 76 wins in victory lane. John, who used to lie on the bootleg beer in the back of his father’s truck, would take a different road to glory. Not one paved with asphalt or filled with cheering fans, but it would lead to the ultimate Victory Lane.

John will be offering a series of sessions to be held at his childhood church, the historic Gold Hill Methodist Sanctuary, located at 730 St. Stephens Church Road in the Gold Hill Village. These sessions will be held Nov. 3-12. The event is the third in a series following events held in March and July.

Come hear John and his wife Crystal at these upcoming sessions listed below as you experience some of the history of Gold Hill, laugh and enjoy fellowship, special music groups and hopefully encounter a renewal of the Holy Spirit in our community.

A full schedule of events:

Music

Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. – NuHighway Bluegrass Band

Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m. – Don Shell & Friends

Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. – Ashley Creek

Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m. – Don Shell & Friends

A 10-day journey in Revelation

Nov. 3, 7 p.m. – The Revelation Who?

Nov. 4, 7 p.m. – The Revelation of the Lamb

Nov. 5, 9 a.m. – The Revelation of the Word

Nov. 5, 7 p.m. – The Revelation of Nudity

Nov. 6, 7 p.m. – The Revelation of the Bride

Nov. 7, 7 p.m. – Bad Man/Good Woman in Revelation

Nov. 8, 7 p.m. – 666 in Revelation (Part 1)

Nov. 9, 7 p.m. – 666 in Revelation (Part 2)

Nov. 10, 7 p.m. – 666 in Revelation Identified

Nov. 11, 7 p.m. – Adding Years to our Life

Nov.12, 9:30 a.m. – Following Jesus in Revelation