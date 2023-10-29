High school football: War Eagles, Wonders, Blue Devils win, head to playoffs Published 1:09 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Staff report

KERNERSVILLE — Ty Miller threw two touchdown passes to Ethan Driver as Davie County beat Glenn on Friday to close the regular season.

Miller threw for 396 yards and three TDs, with Driver getting seven catches for 154 yards.

Glenn (3-7) was able to slow down Davie back Markel Summers, but the War Eagles’ passing game and defense got the job done.

Davie (7-3) goes into the playoffs as the No. 14 seed in the 4A West bracket and hosts No. 19 Mount Tabor, a familiar foe, in the first round.

Davie lost 35-34 at Mount Tabor in the regular season.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Quarterback CJ Gray led A.l. Brown to a 27-7 win against Concord in the game for the bell.

Gray had a 42-yard touchdown run and threw TD passes to Xavier Chambers and Gerard Evans.

Mekhi Herron scored the game’s first TD on a 7-yard run.

Big plays by Gray gave the Wonders a 20-0 lead at the half.

The Wonders have beaten Concord nine straight years.

The Wonders (5-5) made the playoffs. Concord’s season ended at 5-5.

As the No. 30 seed, the Wonders will go to No. 3 Mooresville in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

•••

MOORESVILLE — Mooresville won its showdown with Lake Norman, battering the Wildcats 34-7 in a battle of unbeaten Greater Metro Conference teams.

The Blue Devils (10-0) were led by QB Brody Norman. He threw two TD passes and ran for two TDs.

Maley Samuel had a pick-six for the Blue Devils.