Halfway to finish line: United Way reaches 60 percent of campaign goal Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — United Way held its third report meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25, for its annual fundraising campaign, which was hosted at Randy Marion Honda with lunch provided by Honey Baked Ham. This year’s campaign chair, Stephen Bullock, announced that the organization has surpassed the halfway point of its $1.2 million goal at 59.5 percent. So far, $714,132 has been raised in gifts and pledges.

People who give $78 or more to the campaign can enter into United Way’s auto giveaway, which gives individuals a chance to win $25,000 towards a new vehicle. Four local car dealers — Team Auto Group, Randy Marion, Cloninger Ford Toyota and Ben Mynatt Nissan — are supporting the incentive.

When asked if Randy Marion Automotive will continue participating after the purchase of Gerry Wood Auto Group, Jennifer Marion Mills, vice president and daughter of Randy Marion, explained that it was an easy yes. “My dad, our family, our company has always been supportive of United Way and we will continue to be a partner in this endeavor!”

At each of the four report meetings, three finalists are drawn. The campaign finale event on Nov. 17 will feature a drawing of the 12 finalists and the selection of a winner. The third round of names were drawn to be in the running: Rebecca Clement from F&M Bank, Rob King from Rowan-Salisbury School System and Roosevelt Bowles from New York Air Brake.

United Way held its annual Into The Light Suicide & Mental Health Awareness Walk on Oct. 14, which raises funds for local, accessible mental health treatment programs and services. At the meeting, it was announced by Jenny Lee, executive director, that a portion of the proceeds will go toward a new grief support group called “Reaching Into The Light” for suicide survivors ages 18 and older. This support group will provide psychoeducation led by a licensed clinician and is free for Rowan County residents.

Volunteers of the campaign cabinet then provided updates on the divisions that they oversee while also sharing quotes that inspire them. Greg Anderson, who heads the chairmans division, shared a quote from his father who wrote over 700 letters throughout his military service to his wife. “’Service is the price you pay for the space you occupy on Earth.’ I think that says everything, don’t you think?” says Anderson.

Jonathan Williams, presidents: 38 percent, $50,352

Greg Anderson, chairmans: 78 percent, $132,561

Greg Anderson, industrial 1: 40 percent, $30,060

Audrey Eudy, industrial 2: 28 percent, $11,353

Miriam Ramirez, nonprofits: 77 percent, $24,710

John Struzick, commercial 1: 45 percent, $19,598

Rhonda Martin, commercial 2: 55 percent, $35,600

Elia Gegorek, commercial 3: 65 percent, $32,783

Kaisha Brown and Rodney Harrison, public employees: 79 percent, $79,198

Carol Ann Houpe, education: 68 percent, $91,989

John Drye, community business: 34 percent, $5,883

Kevin Auten, special gifts: 88 percent, $123,803

Gary Blabon, Graham Corriher, and Steve Yang; professionals: 39 percent, $39,414

Miscellaneous: 38 percent, $36,829

David Post is overseeing leadership giving, which currently includes 176 individuals from the various divisions who have given at the leadership level. Together they have produced $359,106 out of the total raised so far.

United Way’s fourth report meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at noon at Cloninger Toyota.

In 2022, 73,673 individuals were served by 19 programs funded by Rowan County United Way. The organization also funds the local NC 211, which made 1,968 referrals to Rowan County health and human service agencies last year.

For more information about this year’s United Way campaign or to make a gift, call 704-633-1802 or go to www.rowanunitedway.org.