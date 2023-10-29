East Rowan Class of 1973 celebrates golden anniversary Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

The East Rowan Class of 1973 observed the golden anniversary of its graduation 50 years prior. The graduates held a reunion on Sept. 16.

Events included a church service followed by a luncheon hosted by Pastor Robin Albright and Southside Baptist Church, and a tour of the school arranged by Chris Cranford and hosted by East Rowan staff followed by group seating at a Mustang football game.

The celebration culminated with a reunion dinner at the Kannapolis Train Station with 68 class members present and coming from as far away as Texas and Louisiana. The dinner was catered by Debbie Elium Suggs. Kent Bernhardt produced and presented a retrospective video. Pop music of the 1967-1973 era and a looping slide show of images contributed by class members played during the dinner. Remarks were given by Bernhardt and Class President Dale Cauble. Teachers attending included band director Steve Van Pelt and football coach W.A. Cline.

Donnie Wilson contributed commemorative golf shirts which were given away as door prizes. Each class member attending received a commemorative Christmas ornament, designed and produced by Susan Reissner Bernhardt and Brenda Morgan Gobble, and a commemorative group photograph. Forty deceased class members were honored with reunion name tags displayed on a memorial tree.

The class graduated on the evening of May 31, 1973, with 250 students receiving diplomas.