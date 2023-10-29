College football: Livingstone rolls to CIAA victory Published 12:07 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s football team scored two touchdowns in the span of a minute and romped 34-14 against St. Augustine’s on Saturday.

The Blue Bears (4-5, 4-3) established a 21-0 halftime lead with a dominant defensive performance.

Livingstone racked up three sacks and forced three fumbles against the winless Falcons (0-9, 0-7).

After St. Augustine’s scored in the third quarter to make it 21-7, Livingstone responded with two quick TDs as the fourth quarter got under way.

Marcus Drish threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Davontay Deloatch. Moments later, Cameron Harris had a 35-yard pick-six for a 34-7 lead.

Deloatch had six catches for 94 yards. Matthew Henry had three catches for 50. Drish threw for 149 yards.

JyMikkah Wells had 11 carries for 57 yards to lead Livingstone’s ground game.

Livingstone has won four of its last five games and closes the season against rival J.C. Smith on the road.

J.C. Smith (6-3, 5-2) edged Winston-Salem State 35-31 on Saturday.