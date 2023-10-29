Baseball: Another Hall of Fame calls ‘Jet’ Gillispie

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — William Gillispie’s nickname is “Jet,” but he understands that some things happen slowly.

Gillispie, 75, got a call last week from an old friend letting him know he’ll be part of the 2024 Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame class.

He was just sitting around the house when he got the word, but it’s the sort of phone call that makes your day, overdue or not.

Inductions will be held next spring.

“Well, it wasn’t like I was going to turn it down,” Gillispie said with a chuckle. “Yes, I would like to have gone in many years ago. My buddy, Moe Hill, was inducted into the Gaston County Hall of Fame back in 2010, but it’s an honor and I do feel blessed to receive it.”

Gillispie has lived in Salisbury for decades — he retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital after 41 years of service — but it’s mostly in Gaston County that his baseball legend lives on.

That’s where he learned baseball and football from men such as his uncle, Eddie Bratton, who died nine years ago.

“I was playing ball with men when I was 14 and it was a different style of baseball than what you usually see now,” Gillispie said. “Aggressive baseball. If you were on first and someone got a base hit, you’d better be standing on third. They wouldn’t get mad at you if they made a perfect throw and got you out trying to get to third, but they would get steaming mad if you stopped at second. You had to keep the pressure on the defense all the time. That’s how the game was played.”

Gillispie went to three high schools in Gaston County. As a freshman, he was bused to Lincoln High, but Lincoln didn’t have a football team and he wanted to play football. As a sophomore and junior, he was a standout in baseball and football for the Highland Rams. As a senior, he was living with his grandmother and he walked to Dallas High, rather than ride the bus eight miles to Highland. In the fall of 1965, he became one of the first Blacks to integrate Dallas High.

Born in the summer of 1948, one year after Jackie Robinson took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Gillispie came of age at a pivotal point in history for sports in the South.

If he’d been a few years younger, the opportunity would not have been there. If he’d been born a few years later, he wouldn’t be part of history now.

“I guess I was at the right place at the right time, although at times it felt like I was in the wrong place,” Gillispie said.

As a high school sophomore, the 15-year-old Gillispie made a name for himself in the quarterfinals of the 1964 baseball state playoffs for Black schools. He went 5-for-5 for Highland against Winston-Salem’s Atkins High, while his teammate Elmore “Moe” Hill smacked two homers. Then in the semifinals, Gillispie had three hits and Hill hit another home run in a loss to Dudley.

Hugh “Buzz” Peeler, coach of the Post 23 Gastonia American Legion baseball team, watched those games with keen interest. A few weeks later, Peeler had Hill in left field for Post 23 at Sims Park. And then, after an injury, Gillispie got a chance to join his pal as the center fielder.

Someone was going to be first. The time was right. It happened to be Gillispie and Hill. They were the first Black Legion baseball players in North Carolina.

“I was lucky enough to make some history, but as the years go by, I realize it wasn’t just Moe and me,” Gillispie said. “I was fortunate to be raised in a neighborhood where everyone looked out for each other and took care of each other. I was able to handle all the things that Moe and I faced in the summer of ’64 because of the community that I was from. The conditions we were under and the pressure for Moe and myself to produce was just unbelievable. I really didn’t comprehend exactly what it was all about until many years later.”

Gillispie and Hill faced fastballs and curveballs like their white teammates, but they also heard insults from fans and opposing dugouts and had showers of pebbles thrown at them when they were patrolling the outfield.

There were towns where Gillispie and Hill weren’t welcomed. A fan threw a black cat on the field at Newton-Conover. The boys from Highland didn’t respond with fists. They responded with homers by Hill and flurries of steals by “Jet” Gillispie, who earned a reputation with his wheels and his aggressiveness on the base paths. Gillispie and Hill weren’t just ground-breakers, they were dynamic players.

Gillispie, who played Legion ball from 1964-66, hit for strong averages in an era when hitters swung wood and pitching dominated. Gillispie played against talented players, especially from Charlotte Post 9, the national runner-up in 1964 and the national champion in 1965. but he earned the respect of every opponent. A lefty hitter, Gillispie recalls ripping doubles against future big league hurlers Billy Champion (Shelby) and Dave Lemonds (Charlotte Post 9). Even without Hill next to him, Gillispie batted .419 and led Gastonia to the Area IV championship in 1966.