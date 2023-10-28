Photo gallery: North Rowan vs. Salisbury
Published 8:49 am Saturday, October 28, 2023
1 of 36
Salisbury 's Jamal Rule 23 running for one of his 6 TD's. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Jamal Rule 23 dives into the end zone for a TD. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Bobby Sims and Fred Ponder were inducted into the Salisbury High Hall of Fame duirng halftime ceremony. The Ponder's family on he left and the Sims' family on the right. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Bobby Sims and Fred Ponder were inducted into the Salisbury High Hall of Fame duirng halftime ceremony. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Large Salisbury crowd for rhe game. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury fans. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Deuce Walker 1 carries the ball.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Jaemias Morrow 2. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's QB Jeremiah Alford 3 being dragged down by Salisbury's Jaden Warren 7. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury 's Deuce Walker 1. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Mike Geter 2. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Jaemias Morrow 2 and Salisbury's Deuce Walker 1. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Jamal Rule 23 . photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Jamal Rule 23 with North's Khor'on Miller 6 holding onto the jersey. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Jeremiah Alford 3 . photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's QB Jeremiah Alford 3 photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Jaemias Morrow 2 running behind blocker Marquez Brand 51 with Salisbury's Jaden Warren 7. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's QB Jeremiah Alford 3 passing. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Jaemias Morrow 2 photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan Coach Josh Sophia. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury Jamal Rule 23 . photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Khor'on Miller 6 being tackled Salisbury's Jaylin Graham-Taylor 4 and Jaden Warren 7. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury QB Mike Geter 2 passing. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury 's Jamal Rule 23 with North's Jaemias Morrow 2 making a flying tackle. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Pass interference was called as Salisbury's 9 hits North's receiver 7. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Jamal Rule 23. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Mike Geter 2 passing. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury Jamal Rule 23. photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's 11 was called for running into the Salisburu kicker Hank Webb 12 on this punt. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Salisbury's Bennie Howard 11 intercepts a North pass. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Torian Brown 18 and North's 5 go after a Salisbury pass that was just out of Brown's reach. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Jamal Rule 23 and Deuce Walker 1 celebrate Rule's TD run. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Salisbury's Jamal Rule 23 scoring a TD. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Salisbury beat North Rowan 55-14 on Friday night. Photos by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.