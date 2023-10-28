High school girls tennis: Wymbs sisters finish second in 2A doubles Published 8:28 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

Staff report

HOLLY SPRINGS — Salisbury’s doubles team of Millie Wymbs and Cora Wymbs finished second in 2A.

The sisters lost to the defending champs, Hendersonville’s Eliza Perry and Ramsey Ross, 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets had rallied to win their semifinal match on Saturday morning. They won 5-7, 6-3 and 6-4 against Research Triangle’s Katherine Southern and Victoria Zhou.

Salisbury’s Lucy Barr reached the quarterfinals in singles, while Meredith Williams qualified for the state tournament, but lost in the first round.

The Hornets are still alive in the 2A dual team playoffs. They’ll play at top-seeded Shelby in a fourth-round match on Monday.