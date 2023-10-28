High school football: Week 11 scores
Published 8:45 am Saturday, October 28, 2023
Friday’s Scores
Albemarle 14, North Stanly 7
Alexander Central 35, Morganton Freedom 7
Apex 39, Morrisville Green Hope 12
Apex Middle Creek 57, Cary 8
Arden Christ School 43, Metrolina Christian Academy 19
Asheville 46, Enka 9
Asheville Christian 47, Southlake Christian 27
Asheville Erwin 51, North Buncombe 14
Asheville Reynolds 58, McDowell County 14
Asheville Roberson 49, Franklin 3
Asheville School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 12
Belmont South Point 35, North Gaston 14
Bessemer City 60, Cherryville 0
Boonville Starmount 41, Elkin 0
Brevard 49, Polk County 21
Burlington Cummings 47, Southeast Alamance 14
Burlington Williams 55, Person High School 42
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 52, Valdese Draughn 15
Camden County 35, Manteo 0
Canton Pisgah 55, North Henderson 41
Cape Fear 48, Gray’s Creek 14
Cary Christian 76, Raleigh St. David’s 28
Chapel Hill 34, East Chapel Hill 0
Charlotte Christian 41, Charlotte Country Day 21
Charlotte Mallard Creek 21, Chambers 7
Charlotte Myers Park 32, South Mecklenburg 31
Charlotte Olympic 41, Charlotte Berry Tech 28
Charlotte Providence 63, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Providence Day 54, Charlotte Latin 7
China Grove Carson 54, South Rowan 30
Chocowinity Southside 41, Jones County 0
Christ the King High School 31, Kernersville McGuinness 22
Claremont Bunker Hill 56, Catawba Bandys 28
Clayton Cleveland 33, Clayton 31
Clinton 60, Fairmont 8
Columbia 44, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 26
Concord Cox Mill 31, South Iredell 20
Concord Robinson 49, Mount Pleasant 7
Cornelius Hough 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Covenant Day School 20, High Point Christian Academy 14
Currituck County 38, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Davidson Community School 58, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 15
Davie County 21, Robert B. Glenn 7
Durham Hillside 41, Durham Jordan 35
Durham Riverside 42, Northern Durham 14
East Bend Forbush 40, North Wilkes 20
East Burke 50, West Caldwell 7
East Carteret 67, Lejeune 44
East Davidson 35, West Davidson 3
East Duplin 28, Southwest Onslow 20
East Forsyth 45, West Forsyth 35
East Gaston 72, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
East Wake 25, Smithfield-Selma 6
East Wilkes 59, North Stokes 0
Eastern Alamance 41, Orange 27
Eastern Randolph 22, Randleman 21
Eastern Wayne 36, Goldsboro 8
Elizabeth City Northeastern 43, Pasquotank County 7
Faith Christian 46, Kinston Parrott Academy 22
Farmville Central 46, North Pitt 30
Fayetteville Britt 21, Hope Mills South View 20
Fayetteville Pine Forest 56, Spring Lake Overhills 34
Fayetteville Sanford 55, Western Harnett 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 48, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Smith 20, Fayetteville Westover 14
Forest City Chase 49, R-S Central 14
Friendship 16, Green Level 15
Fuquay-Varina 42, Willow Spring 20
Garner 37, Wendell Corinth Holders 14
Gastonia Ashbrook 24, Gastonia Huss 9
Gastonia Forestview 54, Belmont Cramer 20
Greensboro Dudley 35, Eastern Guilford 10
Greensboro Grimsley 49, Northern Guilford 6
Greensboro Page 36, Southeast Guilford 6
Greenville Conley 40, South Central Pitt 21
Harnett Central 10, Erwin Triton 3
Havelock 35, Greenville Rose 7
Hayesville 14, Andrews 6
Hendersonville 56, Morganton Patton 13
Hertford County 48, Edenton Holmes 44
Hickory 30, Statesville 14
Hickory Home School 17, Bartlett Yancey 12
Hickory St. Stephens 44, Newton Foard 18
High Point Andrews 48, Mayodan McMichael 13
High Point Central 40, Southern Guilford 20
Holly Springs 42, Cary Panther Creek 13
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 38, Monroe Sun Valley 21
Jacksonville 52, Jacksonville Northside 14
Jacksonville White Oak 42, Swansboro 0
Jamestown Ragsdale 17, Western Guilford 13
Kannapolis Brown 27, Concord 7
Kinston 66, North Lenoir 42
Knightdale 66, Raleigh Wakefield 37
Lenoir Hibriten 28, South Caldwell 14
Lincolnton 19, West Lincoln 17
Louisburg 28, Bunn 0
Lumberton 15, Pembroke Swett 12
Maiden 34, Newton-Conover 12
Marshville Forest Hills 22, Anson County 20
Matthews Butler 35, Charlotte Independence 23
Mint Hill Rocky River 49, Charlotte Garinger 6
Mitchell County 48, Avery County 28
Monroe 56, West Stanly 6
Monroe Parkwood 21, Monroe Piedmont 7
Monroe Union Academy 14, South Stanly 12
Montgomery Central 14, Asheboro 8
Mooresville 34, Lake Norman 7
Mount Airy 53, Alleghany County 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 27, Corvian 21
Murphy 35, Cherokee 12
Nash Central 53, Roanoke Rapids 14
North Brunswick 34, Wilmington Ashley 14
North Duplin 63, Newton Grove Hobbton 34
North Lincoln 13, East Lincoln 0
North Moore 42, Chatham Central 8
North Surry 34, East Surry 20
Northampton County 20, Weldon 0
Northeast Guilford 37, Greensboro Smith 7
Northern Nash 59, Rocky Mount 24
Northwest Cabarrus 49, Central Cabarrus 7
Northwest Guilford 24, Southwest Guilford 0
Northwest Halifax 52, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Oak Grove 42, Central Davidson 14
Perquimans 27, Gates County 18
Pfafftown Reagan 63, Winston-Salem Reynolds 29
Pikeville Aycock 29, Southern Wayne 22
Pinetown Northside 41, Pamlico County 6
Princeton 41, North Johnston 14
Providence Grove 14, Trinity Wheatmore 12
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 55, Cabarrus 17
Raleigh Athens Drive 35, Raleigh Enloe 18
Raleigh Broughton 42, Raleigh Sanderson 35
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 33, Raleigh Leesville Road 23
Raleigh Millbrook 45, Wake Forest 42
Raleigh Ravenscroft 35, North Raleigh Christian 34
Red Springs 32, West Bladen 18
Reidsville 61, Eden Morehead 10
Richlands 54, Holly Ridge Dixon 27
Richmond County 35, Scotland 28
Riverside-Martin High School 41, Bertie County 32
Robbinsville 14, Swain County 8
Rockingham County 31, Winston-Salem Atkins 7
Rocky Point Trask 58, Pender County 28
Rolesville 38, Wake Forest Heritage 14
Salemburg Lakewood 29, Goldsboro Rosewood 28
Salisbury 55, North Rowan 14
Shelby 58, Lawndale Burns 27
Shelby Crest 39, Kings Mountain 14
Siler City Jordan-Matthews 22, Graham 12
South Granville 56, Granville Central 7
South Johnston 25, West Johnston 7
SouthWest Edgecombe 31, West Craven 28
Southeast Raleigh 29, South Garner 9
Southern Alamance 16, Western Alamance 14
Southern Durham 53, Carrboro 0
Southern Lee 17, Lee County 14
Southern Nash 45, Franklinton 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 60, Cameron Union Pines 3
St. Pauls 62, Newton Grove Midway 22
Swannanoa Owen 35, Madison County 21
Sylva Smoky Mountain 57, East Henderson 30
Tarboro 49, Washington County 0
Thomasville 42, Lexington 33
Thomasville Ledford 35, North Davidson 7
Trinity 27, Southwestern Randolph 25
Trinity Christian 43, Harrells Christian 14
Vance County 61, Oxford Webb 6
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Warsaw Kenan 15
Washington 34, Ayden-Grifton 14
Watauga County 63, Ashe County 27
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24, Matthews Weddington 20
Wayne Christian 82, Liberty Christian 0
West Brunswick 43, South Brunswick 42
West Carteret 30, Croatan 19
West Columbus 55, East Columbus 0
West Henderson 42, Waynesville Tuscola 14
West Iredell 40, North Iredell 7
West Mecklenburg 50, Charlotte Harding 12
West Rowan 57, East Rowan 13
West Stokes 24, Walkertown 10
Whiteville 53, South Columbus 0
Wilkes Central 28, Surry Central 14
Wilmington Hoggard 44, New Hanover County 7
Wilmington Laney 26, Topsail 12
Wilson Beddingfield 66, Seven Springs Spring Creek 8
Wilson Fike 27, Wilson Hunt 10
Wilson Prep 24, Southeast Halifax 8
Winston-Salem Carver 34, Winston-Salem Prep 12
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 48, Winston-Salem Parkland 8
