Darrell Blackwelder: Climbing aster is a vine that can provide fall color Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

1 of 2

Chrysanthemums are in full bloom, adding to color all across Rowan County. Most mums are grown as annuals and discarded after blooming, however, there is a similar perennial that provides another dimension to fall color to landscapes as a showy climbing vine.

Climbing aster (Ampelaster carolinianus) is relatively new addition to our landscapes providing fall color in the form of a colorful vine. In late summer and fall, it displays massive number of pink and purple blooms with a yellow center. The aster is actually a native vine, in the same family as chrysanthemums, that adapts well to our climate. It can be somewhat aggressive often climbing to more than 10 feet.

The very colorful and ample flowers are the main attraction of this vine, especially at this time of year. Fragrance is also a bonus attracting large numbers of pollinators such as bees and butterflies. These vines need to be planted in an area where the vines are exposed to full sun and good drainage. Also note that it’s a deciduous vine so it may not suit many locations so be careful and consider its placement. Heavy pruning is a must to keep the vines from becoming too overgrown. Pruning is best accomplished in late winter before new growth begins. Spent blooms can be deadheaded after bloom or in the spring as the vine begins new growth. Go to https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/ampelaster-carolinianus/ for more detailed information on this beautiful fall blooming vine.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.