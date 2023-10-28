College women’s basketball: Rymer scores 22 in debut Published 8:17 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

Staff report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bethany Rymer’s three-point play with one second left gave Columbia International a 79-76 win against Morris in a college basketball opener.

Rymer, who starred at South Rowan, had just reported to the CIU basketball team after running cross country.

She came off the bench, but played 30 minutes. She scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds.

She made one 3-pointer and was 9-for-9 on free throws.