Shive Elementary recognizes good citizens for October Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Shive Elementary has recognized the following students for being an October Core Value Good Citizen for the character trait of being Considerate.

Pre-Kindergarten: Gracie Kluttz and Laykyn Hancock.

Kindergarten: Jonah Smithley, Graysen Ward, Sofia Barrientos, Lincoln Whitley, Beau Fontenot and Wyatt Stahr.

First Grade: Wylder Ware, Oaklee Lunsford, Gunnar Clark, Adelynn Morgan, Keegan Brown, Grayson Milette, Madison Barrientos-DeLeon and Aubrey Hendricks.

Second Grade: Ava Brodersen, Ethan Haas, Cash Clanton, Liam Naves, Christlynn Steverson, Presleigh Holderfield, Hayden Norris, Miles Shuping, Sawyer Davis, Lennox Kidwell, Abel O’Hara, Sonya Cruz and Juan Hernandez.

Third Grade: Eli Johnson, Cecilia Zito, Nevaeh Corbin, Jackson Evans, Jacory Borja, Addie Belk, Kylie Cooper, Amias Hamilton and Jocelyn Knoke.

Fourth Grade: Dylan Jordan, Jeremiah Kiker, Saydie Oakley, Wyatt Gaultney, Niylah McNeely, Allison Beaver, Taylor Lanahan, Bryan Villanueva-Rodriguez, Lorelei Dew, Joyce Wembolua and Milly Hernandez-Anorve.

Fifth Grade: Jenson Basinger, Caitlin Faavesi, James Brown, Ayden Harrell, Sophia Swink, Alexa Lopez, Mariyah Hernandez, Karsynn Karriker and Brody Gatton.