Kannapolis approves Main Street improvement plan Published 12:10 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council has decided to go ahead with structural improvements to the city’s Main Street. At the Oct. 23 meeting, council heard from Assistant City Manager Wilmer Melton on what the developments will consist of and a timeline for completion.

One of the main goals for this undertaking was to have Main Street resemble West Avenue more in appearance. This involves Main Street being able to accommodate more pop-up events. Melton and Director of Economic and Community Development Irene Sacks met with nearby business owners to gauge what they thought would be best for the area.

An aspect to the development that Melton highlighted was the construction of parklets or “public seating platforms that convert curbside parking spaces into vibrant community spaces.” Those do not have the same level of construction as other jobs and wouldn’t require moving storm drains. That would permit more outdoor dining and leisure activities. Melton said these parklets will be “semi-permanent,” so if there are any adjustments that need to be made at a later date, it can be done with little hassle.

There will also be dividers to separate the different sections of the parklets to create privacy for people utilizing a certain space. An independent sound system is going to be installed and a new design will allow for decorations to be placed on light poles during the holidays. In terms of traffic, the plan can accommodate larger vehicles heading southbound from Laureate Way and the train for people coming from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

On Monday night, council voted to approve a budget ordinance for $350,000 to fund the project. That figure will go towards the electrical system, furnishings for the parklets, but Melton specified it won’t be for umbrellas, which are going to be bought by business owners at their own discretion. It is expected to be finished by the spring of 2024. Darrell Hinnant mentioned having ran into a business owner on Main Street and he described their excitement for the improvements.

“They feel like this is inclusive, it makes them a part of downtown and as a result of that, it will be a wonderful opportunity,” Hinnant said.

Kannapolis has not yet hired the company who will be doing the work on Main Street.