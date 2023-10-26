Animal Enforcement seizes animals from home after alleged abuse Published 12:26 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

SALISBURY — Officers from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office’s SOCAT Team and Animal Enforcement’s Cruelty Investigations Unit responded to a home in Salisbury and seized at least a dozen animals from a wide variety of species.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to complaints about a home in the 200 block of Morlan Park Road. They investigated the property because of suspicions about animal abuse and began to take animals from inside the home and the surrounding property. An officer from the SOCAT team said that animals taken from the property included dogs, cats, snakes, pigs, goats, chickens, guinea fowls, ducks, a turtle and fish.

Some of those animals, including at least one dog, were found dead on the property.

Animal Enforcement had medicine and professionals on the scene to treat any animals that were removed from the house.

The incident is still under investigation. No one has been charged as of Thursday. Officials could not reveal any more information due to the nature of the ongoing investigation.

The people who lived in the home refused to comment.