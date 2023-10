Pro golf: Lyerly still in good position Published 7:57 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Staff report

ADVANCE — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) made birdies on 17 and 18 for a big finish on Bermuda Run’s East Course on Wednesday.

Lyerly shot 35-35 — 69, 2-under and is 3-under for two rounds.

He is tied for 14th.

Nineteen golfers (and ties) will advance from this stage of QSchool Qualifying.