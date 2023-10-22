Women’s college soccer: Catawba wins 14th in a row Published 2:40 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

From Catawba sports information

Salisbury, N.C. —- The 2nd-ranked Catawba College women’s soccer team utilized senior forward Hannah Dunn‘s 83rd minute header to lift them to a 1-0 victory over visiting Anderson University Friday night at Frock Field, as the team honored its 13 seniors at half.

TEAM STATS

– Catawba out-shot Anderson 25-5

– The Catawba Indians held the advantage in shots on goals 11-1

– Catawba took eight of 10 corner kicks on the evening

– The Trojans got the lone yellow card in the match

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

– Dunn scored the game-winner after missing the previous four games due to injury

– The senior forward tied a team-high with three shots on goal

– Sydney Jimmo provided the assist off a free kick

– Helen Summerell put three shots on target while Madison Henry had two

– Ashley Hughes made one save in her fourth shutout of the year

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF

– The Trojans’ Bethany Anderson got the first shot on goal of the game in the 10th minute, but Hughes made the stop

– Summerell had both of Catawba’s two shots on target in the first half, one in the 11th minute and one in the 28th minute

SECOND HALF

– Lillie Rusher added a shot on goal in the 48th minute

– Bree Ehmer hit the crossbar in the 53rd before the Anderson keeper made seven saves in the next 12 minutes

– Morgan Delair drew a foul just outside the box to allow Jimmo’s free kick to find the head of Dunn for the eventual winner

– The Trojans recorded its first shot in 30 minutes late in the final minute, but it was off target, as Catawba survived to improve to 14-0 on the year

UP NEXT

– Catawba takes a break from South Atlantic Conference play on Wednesday, traveling to Georgia College on Wednesday at 2 p.m