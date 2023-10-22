Preview: Kannapolis City Council to look at the operation of the Swanee Theatre Published 12:03 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — At the next meeting, the Kannapolis City Council will be looking into a reimbursement and an independent contractor agreement for the Swanee Theatre. They will also discuss a renovation reimbursement agreement and appropriating funds for the city to operate the theater for the coming year.

The meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 23, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: