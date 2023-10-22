Preview: Kannapolis City Council to look at the operation of the Swanee Theatre
Published 12:03 am Sunday, October 22, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — At the next meeting, the Kannapolis City Council will be looking into a reimbursement and an independent contractor agreement for the Swanee Theatre. They will also discuss a renovation reimbursement agreement and appropriating funds for the city to operate the theater for the coming year.
The meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 23, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Mayor Darrell Hinnant will make the following proclamations: Breast Cancer Awareness Month, First Responders Appreciation and Veterans Day.
- Planning Director Richard Smith will lead a presentation on amending the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan future land use map and character area designation. Properties located between East 29th and East 22nd streets will go from the “urban corridor” character area to the “urban residential” character area. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Planning Director Richard Smith will lead a presentation on the voluntary annexation of roughly 10 acres of non-contiguous property located at 9600 Davidson Highway and will ask council to consider a motion to extend the corporate limits of Kannapolis. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Planning Director Richard Smith will lead a presentation on a text amendment for the Use of Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Design Manual in the Kannapolis development ordinance. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Planning Director Richard Smith will lead a presentation on a text amendment for the solar energy conservation system (small scale) of the Kannapolis development ordinance. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Parks and Recreation Director Gary Mills will lead a presentation related to the gratuitous conveyance of real and personal property located at 623 Wilson Street. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Assistant City Manager Wilmer Melton and Assistant to the City Manager Kristin Jones will ask council to appropriate cash reserves to fund parklets on Main Street.
- City Manager Mike Legg, Director of Economic and Community Development Irene Sacks, and Assistant to the City Manager Kristin Jones will ask council to authorize Legg to execute the building integrated communities agreement between the city, UNC, and the Camino Community Development Corporation and approve a budget amendment to appropriate grant funding.
- City Manager Mike Legg will appoint a Kannapolis representative to the Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board.