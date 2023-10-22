High school girls golf: Regional set for Tuesday; South’s Sechler still hopes to play Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Staff report

The 3A West Regional Golf Championship is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The venue will be Springdale Resort, deep in the mountains in Canton.

Regional championships are wonderful, but the main purpose of the regional is to qualify teams and individuals for the state event.

The top three teams (the best three scores count for each team) advance to the 36-hole state event, So will the top 17 individuals not on those three teams.

It’s also possible for a team not to finish among the top three, but to have three individual qualifiers. A team that meets that criteria can score at state.

East Rowan has the county’s top two golfers in Hannah Waddell and Addison Queen and three other golfers — Kaley Pfister, Jaelyn Earnhardt and Izzy Stepp — who are capable of a strong round.

A lot of people will be following the South Rowan team’s effort because of Kassidy Sechler.

Sechler was in an ICU unit a week ago after an operation to regulate her heart rhythms, but she has been released and plans to give it her best in the regional.

South’s other golfers are Ella Carden, Ava Blume, Sara Culbert, Margo Maples and RaElla Stockstad.

Carson and West Rowan will have individuals in the regional.

SPC champ Lake Norman Charter is expected to be one of the stronger teams.

It’s a large field with golfers from seven conferences competing.

East announced plans to make the trip Sunday night, while South plans to travel Monday.

The earliest tee times on Tuesday are at 9 a.m.

State championships are scheduled for Oct. 30-31.

•••

Golfers from nine conferences, including the Central Carolina Conference, will be in Tuesday’s 1A/2A Central Regional.

That regional will be held at Cedarbrook in Elkin.

Earliest tee times are at 9:30 a.m.