College athletics: Rymers stay busy Published 12:39 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Staff report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bethany Rymer, a cross country runner at Columbia International University, is making another basketball comeback.

She’s made one already at South Rowan High. Rymer didn’t play as a junior for the Raiders, but she returned as a senior, filled it up, and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Now the sophomore nursing major has been added to the Columbia International basketball team’s roster and presumably will join the hoops squad after her cross country season ends.

Rymer’s older sister, Kira Rymer Attaway, continues to dominate matches for Columbia International. She had 13 kills in Saturday’s sweep of Montreat.

The All-American leads a 25-1 team.