Library Notes: RPL provides resources for small businesses Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

By Bethany Geiger

Rowan Public Library

Starting or maintaining a small business can be intimidating, but Rowan Public Library offers a diverse range of resources to assist small business owners. The N.C. Live digital collection includes a variety of valuable research tools. Dive into market analysis with The Business Market Research Collection, which features resources like Hoover’s Company Profiles, providing financial and demographic profiles for over 40,000 companies.

To create a successful business plan, it’s important to understand your potential customer base and stay on top of industry trends. Utilize Data-Axle to explore the demographics in your area or identify the ideal geographic niche for your business. Interested in starting a dog grooming business? Use the consumer search feature to find out how many dog owners are in your zip code! If you’re opening a bakery, you can use their business data tool to get an idea of how many others are operating in your area, and even see stats like their sales volume and expenditures. Additionally, Data-Axle offers webinars and learning guides to help you become proficient in using their search tools.

If your business journey requires training, licensing or professional development, consider exploring Learning Express Library for test prep resources, including guides for real estate exams, electrician and plumbing exams and cosmetology exams. Stay updated on industry advancements by accessing the Technical Education Database, where you’ll find niche trade journals like AI Magazine, Custom Builder and Hospitality Design.

Beyond digital resources, the library offers a wealth of physical materials. My favorites include Nolo handbooks such as “How to Write a Business Plan” and “Legal Guide for Starting & Running a Small Business.” Additionally, don’t miss out on Carrie Bohlig’s book, “So You Want to Start a Side Hustle: Build a Business that Empowers You to Live Your Life, Your Way.” No matter your entrepreneurial vision, visit the library to receive valuable assistance in bringing your million-dollar idea to life!

For more information about resources that can help your small business, call 980-432-8670 or go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

Bethany Geiger is a librarian at Rowan Public Library.