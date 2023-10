Henderson Grove Missionary Baptist anniversary Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

Henderson Grove Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 211th church anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 22. The congregation was organized as a brush arbor church in 1812. There will be an 11 a.m. service conducted by the pastor, the Rev. Perry J. Dye, followed by lunch. The guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service will be the Rev. C. Eric Susong, senior pastor of Mt. Calvary Holy Church.