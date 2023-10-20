Tour bus crash on I-85 shuts down interstate Published 3:48 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

(Early reports indicated that a person was killed in the wreck, but those reports are currently unconfirmed.)

KANNAPOLIS — A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tour bus, shut down the southbound side of Interstate 85 on Friday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation real-time traffic updates, the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. The incident happened near mile marker 63 for Lane Street into Kannapolis.

Lt. Ned Moultrie, a spokesperson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, said in a phone call that the collision involved a tour bus, which impacted other vehicles.

The crash resulted in the entire southbound side of I-85 being shut down to through traffic at the Old Beatty Ford Road exit. Drivers are being asked to detour at exit 68, the N.C. Highway 152 exit, and turn right onto N.C. 152 before proceeding to U.S. Highway 29. Drivers will then take U.S. 29 ten miles before re-accessing I-85.

NCDOT’s traffic updates estimated that the traffic disruption would end around 6:30.

The area is in Kannapolis’ jurisdiction, and both they and Bostian Heights Fire Department posted online and asked drivers to avoid the area.

NC Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Miller is the primary investigator on the crash.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.