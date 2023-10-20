Early voting kicked off Thursday – what voters need to know Published 12:07 am Friday, October 20, 2023

SALISBURY — Early voting for the 2023 municipal elections began on Thursday and every municipality in Rowan County has positions up for election.

For those wanting to participate in the one-stop early voting, the only place to go will be the Rowan County Board of Elections’ office in Salisbury. The office is located in West End Plaza at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. The polling site itself will be open every weekday between Thursday and Nov. 4, which is the last day for early voting.

On weekdays, the site will be open from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. It will also be open on two of the three weekends during that period, only excluding Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29. On Saturdays, the site will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and on Sundays it will be open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Election Day itself will fall on Nov. 7 this year. On that day, all of the precinct polling locations will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

A few of the precincts that are partly in city limits will have the voting locations transferred elsewhere for this year’s Election Day. Transfers are:

Barnhardt Mill will vote at the Rockwell American Legion Building, located at 8580 U.S. Highway 52, Rockwell

Bostian Crossroads will vote at the China Grove Community Building, located at 412 S. Myrtle Ave., China Grove

East Enochville will vote at Blackwelder Park Baptist Church, located at 2204 Summit Ave., Kannapolis

Franklin will vote at Isenberg Elementary School, located at 2800 N. Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury

Hatters Shop will vote at Park Avenue Community Center, located at 632 Park Ave., Salisbury

North Locke will vote at Maupin Avenue Presbyterian Church, located at 100 Maupin Ave., Salisbury

Trading Ford will vote at the Spencer Municipal Building, located at 450 Salisbury Ave., Spencer

Bostian School will vote at Blackwelder Park Baptist Church, located at 2204 Summit Ave., Kannapolis

Ellis will vote at VFW Post 3006, located at 1200 Brenner Ave., Salisbury

A voter who wishes to find what precinct they are located in can visit the county board of election’s website for information.

Outside of the numerous candidates for the municipal seats, the city of Salisbury also has a referendum on the ballot for this year. Salisbury voters will be asked to vote on a charter amendment that would change the terms of the mayors and council members from two to four years and create staggered terms. The charter amendment was approved in June, but the council wished to put it on the ballot to hear the public’s opinion.

The voter ID laws that went into affect before this election means that any prospective voters will need to bring a valid form of identification to the polling place. All of the valid forms of ID, which include driver’s licenses and passports, can be found at www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.

In other voting dates, the last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 31. Absentee ballots must be turned in 5 p.m. on Election Day. If they are postmarked for Elections Day, they need to make it to the elections office by Monday, Nov. 13, according to the N.C. State Board of Election’s website.

For any additional information or questions, go to the board of election’s website at www.rowancountync.gov/191/elections or call the office at 704-216-8140.