Salisbury Police Department, Randy Marion Auto Group partner for the duo’s first Christmas bicycle giveaway Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department will continue a partnership with a local auto group to deliver bicycles to Salisbury children during the Christmas holiday season. The annual SPD Christmas Bicycle Program applications are open now through Friday, Nov. 10, at www.salisburync.gov/ChristmasBike.

Randy Marion Auto Group continues the 20-plus-year tradition that first began with Gerry Wood Auto Group. In 2000, Gerry and Brenda Wood purchased more than 100 bicycles for children who reside within the city limits. SPD officers, departmental civilian staff, department chaplains, police cadets and police volunteers delivered the bikes. The Woods sold their dealerships to Marion earlier this year.

“We are extremely grateful to Randy, Betty and Jennifer for continuing the Christmas bike program initially started by Gerry and Brenda Wood,” said Police Chief P.J. Smith. “The Christmas holiday can be difficult for families who are facing tough choices between food, shelter and toys. I’m excited that Salisbury police are able to participate each year, bringing some holiday cheer to our Salisbury youth.”

All applications must be completed by a parent or guardian by Friday, Nov. 10. Applications may close before the deadline date. A completed application is not a guarantee of a bicycle. Go to salisburync,gov/ChristmasBike for more information.