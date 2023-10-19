Salisbury attorney Bill Graham announces run for governor Published 12:08 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

SALISBURY — Bill Graham, conservative attorney and businessman from Salisbury, announced Wednesday in a press release that he is running for governor of North Carolina in the 2024 Republican primary.

“I’m running to win a conservative future for North Carolina,” Graham said. “We need a conservative governor who shows up for work and will rescue this state from liberals like Roy Cooper and Josh Stein. I’m the only Republican who will do that.”

Graham also announced that he is investing at least $5 million of his own resources in his gubernatorial campaign, and that he will begin advertising on statewide television on Oct. 26. Graham has begun reserving airtime through the remainder of 2023.

“Only four of the last 30 years have been led by a Republican governor in North Carolina; we keep losing to the liberals. If we want to change that, we need a nominee who will have the resources, discipline and character needed to defeat the far-left Josh Stein in November. I am that candidate, and my campaign will prove it,” said Graham.

Graham, a former prosecutor, is a partner at the law firm Wallace & Graham. He began his career in politics as a staffer for Sen. Jesse Helms and previously served on the board of the Helms Center. He ran for governor in 2008 after he led a grassroots efforts in North Carolina history, which the release says forced Raleigh politicians to cut and cap the gas tax.

“In addition to his law practice, Graham is a successful businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist. His business experience includes leadership roles in the banking, insurance, biotech and media sectors. Throughout his career, he has helped create hundreds of jobs, resurrect businesses and promote local economic development,” said the release.

Graham currently lives in Salisbury with his wife, Shari.